Jeff Bezos is the world's most powerful CEO—here's how he got there

This week, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was named the world's most powerful CEO by Forbes. The tech mogul also took the No. 5 spot on the Forbes ranking of the "World's Most Powerful People" of 2018, ahead of Pope Francis and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
It's been a big year for Bezos: He has not only become the richest man in the world, but he has also helped make Amazon the second most valuable company in the world, behind Apple. And his success can arguably be traced back to a risk he took when he was 30 years old.
Bezos was a straight-A high school student and the class valedictorian, and he got accepted via early admission to Princeton, according to Brad Stone's biography "The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon." He majored in computer science and electrical engineering, and then went on to work various finance and tech jobs after college.
It was while serving as a vice president at the hedge fund D. E. Shaw in the 1990s that Bezos came up with the idea to sell books over the Internet. Doing so, though, would mean taking a significant risk and perhaps sacrificing his stable job.