Ma Huateng is the richest man in China, according to the Forbes World's Billionaires list. On Thursday, the man known as Pony Ma also won a spot on the Forbes list of the World's 10 Most Powerful CEOs for 2018.

As CEO and chairman of Tencent, one of the world's largest internet companies, Ma is one of the world's 15 richest people. That makes sense, given that about one-seventh of the world's population uses Tencent's social media networking app and Facebook competitor WeChat.

Ma's net worth reportedly grew to $47 billion in March, up from $25 billion this time last year. Although his net worth has since declined a little from those highs, he is still the richest person in China with a personal fortune of about $45 billion as of Thursday, Forbes said.