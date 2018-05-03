Using humor "can be a wonderful way to communicate with your employees but also with your investors," Scott says.
Recently, Musk pulled an April Fool's Day prank days ahead of Tesla's 2018 first-quarter results. He tweeted: "Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it."
While some argued bankruptcy shouldn't be a laughing matter for Musk, Scott says more CEOs should lighten up.
"The power of humor to help people see when they've made a mistake is a great tool of leadership and radical candor," Scott says.
"If it's so dangerous to make a mistake that we can't laugh about it, then people are not going to acknowledge their mistakes or fix them," Scott adds. "I think great leadership is about creating an organization that can learn, and I think humor is one of the great tools of learning."