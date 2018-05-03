Executives who are clear about where they stand can win over the trust of their employees and investors, Scott says.

"I think Elon Musk's candor is admirable," she says. "We live in a world where there is a great lack of candor. [There are] too many leaders who aren't leaders at all, who put their messages through a PR campaign to make sure people will like what they said. That's not leadership, that's followership."

Musk has been particularly vocal about Tesla since the company announced in April that it's behind on production. In an "unusual" and frank earnings call on Wednesday that got everyone talking, Musk showed he was unafraid to speak his mind.

"We have no interest in satisfying the desires of day traders. I couldn't care less," Musk said on the call. "Please sell our stock and don't buy it."

He's also back to pulling all-nighters at Tesla's factory to keep up with Model 3 production and admits it isn't easy.