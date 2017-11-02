Elon Musk: Up all night, at times depressed, taking the blame for Tesla production delays

Btw, just want to express a word of appreciation for the hard work of the Tesla Gigafactory team. Reason I camped on the roof was because it was less time than driving to a hotel room in Reno. Production hell, ~8th circle …

Indeed, on Wednesday's call, Musk said he has been at the Gigafactory all hours of the night.

"I am personally on that line, in that machine, trying to solve problems personally where I can," Musk said. "We are working seven days a week to do it. And I have personally been here on zone 2 module line at 2:00 a.m. on a Sunday morning, helping diagnose robot calibration issues. So I'm doing everything I can."

In July, Musk predicted that getting the production of Tesla 3 ramped up would be "manufacturing hell." On Wednesday, he liked the experience to "Dante's Inferno," admitting that it was emotionally taxing.

"Let's say level nine is the worst, okay? Well, we were in level nine," he said. "I was really depressed about three or four weeks ago when I realized that we're kind of in level nine," he said. "I was sort of quite down in the dumps."

But things are looking up. "We're now in level eight and I think we're close to exiting level eight," said Musk. "Now I can see sort of a clear path to sunshine. So I feel really pretty optimistic right now."

It's not the first time Musk has publicly talked about his roller coaster of emotions. At the end of July, Musk said the reality of being a successful, high-profile tech CEO is "great highs, terrible lows and unrelenting stress."

The recent stress of Tesla's production schedule for the Model 3 falling behind (much to the dismay of analysts) is partially because a key subcontractor did not deliver as expected. He said on the call that he and his team were putting in overtime work to correct the miss. However, it's not the first time Tesla has missed production estimates. Musk has a history of setting projections the company then doesn't meet.

In any case, "[A]t the end of the day, everything is our fault – and my fault most of all," admitted Musk. "If we pick the wrong subcontractor, we're the fault. So, I don't want to just be externalizing responsibility."

Musk's stories about working long hours, elbow-to-elbow with his employees may be in part a strategy to mollify investors unhappy with Tesla's missed targets. But it's also is a smart leadership move.