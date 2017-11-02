Elon Musk: Up all night, at times depressed, taking the blame for Tesla production delays

Elon Musk disappointed Wall Street investors in the most recent quarter and Tesla stock is taking a pummeling Thursday as a result. But during Tesla's earnings conference call with analysts on Wednesday, there was a notable theme: Musk presented himself as a leader who's out on the field alongside his employees.
Musk was hosting the call from the Gigafactory, where Tesla vehicles are produced, because that is where he has been, working day and night to correct production delays, he said.
"I always move my desk to wherever — well, I don't really have a desk, actually. I move myself to wherever the biggest problem is in Tesla," said Musk.
"I really believe that one should lead from the front lines and that's why I'm here."
Recently, Musk posted images to his Instagram account from the Gigafactory, including a picture and video of him and his colleagues roasting marshmallows and drinking whiskey on the roof at night. He explained on Twitter that camping atop the Gigafactory was was faster than getting to a hotel in Reno, the nearest town of any size.