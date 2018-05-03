Cramer defends Elon Musk's crazy call: Every CEO would love to go off like that

Every CEO would love to go off on analysts like Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk did during his unusual post-earnings call, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

Musk cut off questioners on a Wednesday afternoon call, and at one point dismissed one question from a key analyst as "boring." The "Mad Money" host said he didn't think Musk was avoiding important questions about the company's finances, but instead, Musk's behavior was just "Elon being Elon."

"This was the best call I've heard in a long time," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "If I were Elon Musk I would have done the exact same thing," adding many other business leaders must also get sick of questions and likely feel the same as Musk.

"They're all tired and boring, asking tough questions, and what he did do was the internal thinking of a lot of CEOs," Cramer said.

He was also impressed by Musk's frankness. On the call, Musk told analysts that he had no interest in satisfying the interest of day traders and that he "couldn't care less." Musk added, "Please sell our stock and don't buy it."

"You know what that's called? Truth from Musk. Truth," Cramer said. "None of this is, 'I'm kidding.' None of this."

Cramer added, "I think [Musk is] going to have to get out of the call business 'cause it's just to boring for him." Cramer later predicted that this may be Musk's last earnings call.

Still, it appeared Wall Street wasn't swayed by Musk's works and Tesla's stock took a nosedive Thursday, down more than 7 percent at the open on Wall Street. The automaker's first-quarter update has stoked concerns over Tesla's cash burn and how it will improve margins while ramping Model 3 production.