    Snap stock stages comeback after China's Tencent takes a stake in Snapchat's parent

    Chinese internet giant Tencent has taken a 10 percent stake in Snapchat parent Snap, according to documents released Wednesday.

    The news comes as a vote of confidence in Snap, one day after the company posted a huge revenue miss for the third quarter.

    Shares of Snap, which plunged 16 percent in after-hours on Tuesday's revenue miss, erased nearly all of the losses in premarket trading Wednesday.

    In a quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Snap said Tencent notified the company this month of the purchase.

    Sources told CNBC earlier that Tencent had purchased 145.8 million nonvoting shares on the open market over the last quarter.

    China's largest messaging app has invested in Snap before, in 2012 and 2013, in private rounds.

    Average revenue per user was up 39 percent compared with the third quarter last year, falling short of Wall Street's estimates. Snap did beat expectations on the bottom line by a penny a share.

    Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap.

