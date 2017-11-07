Snap will report Q3 earnings after the bell

Snap reports its third quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.
The company is expected to post revenue of $236.9 million and a loss of 15 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.
- Expected revenue: $236.9 million, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate
- Expected earnings: A loss of 15 cents per share, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate
- Expected daily active users (DAUs): 181.8 million, per StreetAccount
- Expected average revenue per user: $1.30, per StreetAccount
The company is losing market share to rival Instagram, especially since the launch of feature Stories in 2016. However some ad technology platforms said there's been increased company interest in Snap especially because its user base is different from Instagram and it has other types of ads, including better location-based targeting and augmented reality features.
