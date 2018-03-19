Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins explains how he makes more than $500,000 a month playing video game ‘Fortnite’

Ninja first confirmed to a Forbes contributor he was making more than $500,000 a month streaming "Fortnite" on Twitch.

The gamer said a lot of his income is derived from Amazon Prime subscribers, who are allowed to donate to his Twitch channel, and his 5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Twitch is a live streaming video platform primarily used to stream video game play. It was acquired by Amazon for $970 million in 2014. Many streamers make a full-time living playing games from paid channel subscriptions and viewer donations.

The streamer also talked about why "Fortnite" is getting so popular.

"The fact that it is free to play is super huge, and it's already across all the [major] platforms," he said. "Just accessibility and how friendly the game is, they are just hitting every single mark perfectly."

"Fortnite" is one of the hottest pop culture phenomenons right now, attracting rap stars, top Twitch streamers and gamers alike. The game, made by Epic Games, is surging online. Google search volume interest for "Fortnite" exceeded "Minecraft" in recent weeks.

Epic Games launched the free-to-play "Battle Royale" mode for "Fortnite" on PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Mac in September. "Battle Royale" type games have 100 online players violently battle to the death until only one player survives.