Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins explains how he makes more than $500,000 a month playing video game ‘Fortnite’

The most popular streamer on Twitch says there is big money to be made playing video games.
Tyler "Ninja" Blevins told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" about how he manages to earn more than $500,000 per month playing the "Fortnite" game.
"I think that I offer a combination of high-tier game play that they really can't get with a lot of other content creators. It's very difficult to be one of the very best at a video game," Blevins said. "I'm very goofy; if you ever watched any of my streams or YouTube videos, I do impressions and stuff like that all the time and just crazy shenanigans. I think the combination of that [game skill and entertainment] is really fun to watch."