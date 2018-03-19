    ×

    Gaming

    Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins explains how he makes more than $500,000 a month playing video game ‘Fortnite’

    • Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins says lot of his income is derived from Amazon Prime subscribers, who are allowed to donate to his Twitch channel, and his 5 million subscribers on YouTube.
    • "I think that I offer a combination of high-tier game play that they really can't get with a lot of other content creators. It's very difficult to be one of the very best at a video game," Blevins said.
    Epic Games Fortnite
    Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins talks making money with Fortnite   

    The most popular streamer on Twitch says there is big money to be made playing video games.

    Tyler "Ninja" Blevins told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" about how he manages to earn more than $500,000 per month playing the "Fortnite" game.

    "I think that I offer a combination of high-tier game play that they really can't get with a lot of other content creators. It's very difficult to be one of the very best at a video game," Blevins said. "I'm very goofy; if you ever watched any of my streams or YouTube videos, I do impressions and stuff like that all the time and just crazy shenanigans. I think the combination of that [game skill and entertainment] is really fun to watch."

    Source: CNBC

    Ninja first confirmed to a Forbes contributor he was making more than $500,000 a month streaming "Fortnite" on Twitch.

    The gamer said a lot of his income is derived from Amazon Prime subscribers, who are allowed to donate to his Twitch channel, and his 5 million subscribers on YouTube.

    Twitch is a live streaming video platform primarily used to stream video game play. It was acquired by Amazon for $970 million in 2014. Many streamers make a full-time living playing games from paid channel subscriptions and viewer donations.

    The streamer also talked about why "Fortnite" is getting so popular.

    "The fact that it is free to play is super huge, and it's already across all the [major] platforms," he said. "Just accessibility and how friendly the game is, they are just hitting every single mark perfectly."

    "Fortnite" is one of the hottest pop culture phenomenons right now, attracting rap stars, top Twitch streamers and gamers alike. The game, made by Epic Games, is surging online. Google search volume interest for "Fortnite" exceeded "Minecraft" in recent weeks.

    Epic Games launched the free-to-play "Battle Royale" mode for "Fortnite" on PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Mac in September. "Battle Royale" type games have 100 online players violently battle to the death until only one player survives.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...