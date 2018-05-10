Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success

In the early days of Microsoft, Bill Gates got to be as hands-on as he wanted with developing software. His inability to trust others and share responsibility, though, got in the way of the company's progress — and taught him a lasting lesson.

"If you want to have impact, usually, delegation is important," Gates told students during a Q&A at Harvard last month.

When he was launching his company, Gates not only wrote most of the code but he read and rewrote everybody else's code, too.

Ultimately he had to force himself to stop revising and perfecting his peers' work. "I had to say to myself, 'Ok, we're going to ship code that I didn't edit,'" he said. "And that was hard for me, but I kinda got over that."