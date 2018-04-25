Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn't a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft's early years.

In a 2016 interview with BBC Radio 4, Gates shared just how work-obsessed he used to be. "I was quite fanatical about work," he said. "I worked weekends. I didn't really believe in vacations."

Unsurprisingly, this work ethic transferred to employees. "I had to be a little careful not to apply my standards on to how hard they worked," he said.

However, that didn't stop him from tracking which employees were working the longest hours. "I knew everybody's license plates so I could look out in the parking lot and see when did people come in [and] when were they leaving," Gates told the BBC.

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen said as much in a 2011 first-person article for Vanity Fair. "Microsoft was a high-stress environment because Bill drove others as hard as he drove himself," wrote Allen. "He was growing into the taskmaster who would prowl the parking lot on weekends to see who'd made it in."

Though Microsoft has become tremendously successful, with some analysts predicting a $1 trillion market cap by next year, most experts agree that micromanaging employees is an ineffective leadership strategy.