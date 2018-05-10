VISIT CNBC.COM

How restructuring Facebook lets Mark Zuckerberg make one of his favorite business moves

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc.
Facebook announces major reorganization   

Facebook announced its biggest executive restructure in its 15-year history on Tuesday as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's mission to "fix" the company. The change-up will move longtime Facebook executives from their current roles into new positions.

Zuckerberg seems to be employing a tactic he has endorsed in the past: promoting from within the company.

"Everyone who's going to be a VP or product group lead here really needs to earn that," Zuckerberg told LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman in an interview for the Masters of Scale podcast. "That, I think, ends up being really powerful for the culture."

Facebook's reorganization is meant to address privacy concerns as well as support its latest efforts to focus on blockchain.

Zuckerberg told Hoffman that drawing on internal talent has been an effective, long-held strategy for Facebook. "Making sure that people have opportunities to grow," he said, is one of his top priorities.

Chief product officer Chris Cox first started out at Facebook as a software engineer, for example. Cox's new role, one of the more notable shifts, will give him more responsibility over the product teams.

Vice president of social good Naomi Gleit started out as a marketing associate and is now among Facebook's most influential female executives. And former Paypal CEO and Facebook Messenger executive David Marcus will switch to the company's new blockchain team.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the F8 Facebook Developers conference on May 1, 2018 in San Jose, California.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the F8 Facebook Developers conference on May 1, 2018 in San Jose, California.

"By the time that you build this management team of people who have been in the company, they've all been working together, and they know how to get things done — and there's good trust, and good alignment on values," Zuckerberg told Hoffman.

Moving some Facebook employees up also has the benefit of showing others what success looks like and that it's possible. "The other thing that's really powerful is, it sends the signal to everyone else in the company that they can be those people in a few years, if they do good work and really excel," he said. "I think that that's pretty powerful too."

Getting promoted from within the company is not uncommon at big companies. Trader Joes, Procter & Gamble and Whole Foods are all examples of places where you can work your way up to a six-figure job.

