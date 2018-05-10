How restructuring Facebook lets Mark Zuckerberg make one of his favorite business moves

Facebook announced its biggest executive restructure in its 15-year history on Tuesday as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's mission to "fix" the company. The change-up will move longtime Facebook executives from their current roles into new positions.

Zuckerberg seems to be employing a tactic he has endorsed in the past: promoting from within the company.

"Everyone who's going to be a VP or product group lead here really needs to earn that," Zuckerberg told LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman in an interview for the Masters of Scale podcast. "That, I think, ends up being really powerful for the culture."

Facebook's reorganization is meant to address privacy concerns as well as support its latest efforts to focus on blockchain.

Zuckerberg told Hoffman that drawing on internal talent has been an effective, long-held strategy for Facebook. "Making sure that people have opportunities to grow," he said, is one of his top priorities.

Chief product officer Chris Cox first started out at Facebook as a software engineer, for example. Cox's new role, one of the more notable shifts, will give him more responsibility over the product teams.

Vice president of social good Naomi Gleit started out as a marketing associate and is now among Facebook's most influential female executives. And former Paypal CEO and Facebook Messenger executive David Marcus will switch to the company's new blockchain team.