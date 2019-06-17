These CEOs have the strongest social media presence, survey shows – here's why that matters

Chesnot | Getty Images

Less than half of S&P 500 and FTSE 350 CEOs have a social media presence, new research has found – and that could be the difference between their companies retaining and losing top talent. Advisory firm Brunswick launched its Connected Leadership Index last week, documenting the digital profiles of 790 CEOs across the S&P 500 and FTSE 350 indexes – the two big indexes in the U.S. and U.K. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon was named the most connected leader, with a strong digital presence on social networks Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. "Doug McMillon's ownership of social media has changed the game for this company," one Walmart employee told Brunswick's researchers. "He understands that it connects us, drives us, and builds morale within the store. His presence gives that extra 'spark' we all need." The chief executives of Allergan, PepsiCo, Nasdaq and PayPal rounded out the top five.

The top 10 most connected leaders

Doug McMillon, Walmart Brent Saunders, Allergan Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo Adena Friedman, Nasdaq Dan Schulman, PayPal Hans Vestberg, Verizon Communications Ben van Beurden, Royal Dutch Shell Mary Barra, General Motors Lynn Good, Duke Energy Ed Bastian, Delta Air Lines Brunswick's analysis looked into several factors that make up a CEO's digital presence. These included online activity and identity verification across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, as well as their presence on other widely used platforms, such as Wikipedia and corporate websites. Although just 48% of the chief executives included in the analysis had a social media presence, researchers found there were high expectations for CEOs to communicate via social networks. The research surveyed more than 4,000 employees and 805 financial publication readers based in the U.K. and the United States. It found that 65% of U.S. employees and 73% of British workers felt it was important for CEOs to actively communicate about their company on social media. Almost 70% of American employees said they expected a CEO to act as the face of the company, with 73% saying chief executives were responsible for setting a company's vision. Meanwhile, around half of the employees surveyed in both the U.S. and the U.K. said they expected CEOs to be a role model for workers, set the moral tone for an organization and communicate directly with the public and investors. Social media also played a vital role in times of company crisis, the research showed. Nine in ten financial publication readers believed it was important for a CEO to communicate on social media during a crisis, with 80% of employees expecting the same.

Retaining talent