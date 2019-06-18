Winklevoss twins: 'We need to be frenemies' with Facebook now that it's into Libra crypto

The relationship between Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and Mark Zuckerberg is strained, to say the least, since the brothers accused Zuckerberg of stealing their idea for a social network and settled with Facebook for $65 million.

But forthcoming business dealings may push the former Harvard classmates to bridge their divide.

The Winklevoss twins need to be "frenemies" (or friendly enemies) with Facebook, Cameron said Sunday on CBS' "Sunday Morning. "

The Winklevosses are large and vocal investors in bitcoin and co-founders of a cryptocurrency exchange called Gemini. And Facebook announced plans for Libra, its own cryptocurrency, on Tuesday.

Talk of Facebook launching its own cryptocurrency pushed the price of Bitcoin above $9,000 on Sunday for the first time in a year and Tuesday morning, bitcoin was trading at $9,175, according to CoinDesk's bitcoin price index.

"There's so much pie to grow, I mean, at this point, we need to be frenemies," Cameron said on Sunday.

In May, the Financial Times reported that Zuckerberg and the Winklevoss twins had talks about digital currency.

They Winklevoss twins learned about bitcoin in 2012 and had an "ah ha" moment when they started to see bitcoin as "money that works like your email," in that it was both fast and easy to use, Tyler said on "Sunday Morning."