Bitcoin climbs above $9,000 for first time in over a year amid Facebook crypto talk

Bitcoin leaped across the $9,000 mark on Sunday, boosted by reports that Facebook is soon set to launch its own cryptocurrency.

The world's largest digital coin traveled as high as $9,381.82 in the last 24 hours, according to CoinDesk's bitcoin price index. The last time bitcoin hit a level as high as $9,000 was May 2018. Bitcoin is up 140% since the start of the year.

It pared gains slightly on Monday though, dropping 1.5% to $9,157.59.

The more than one year high comes amid news that Facebook is reportedly set to launch its own crypto token as early as Tuesday. Several news outlets have leaked details of the venture, with one saying it will let Facebook employees take their salary in the form of the new currency.