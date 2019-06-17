Bitcoin climbs above $9,000 for first time in over a year amid Facebook crypto talk

Organizers claimed that nearly 2 million Hong Kong protesters took to the streets Sunday in a rally to demand the city's top official resign a day after she suspended — but...China Politicsread more
African swine fever, which has already ravaged pig herds in China and pushed up food prices there, could also drive up inflation in the other emerging markets, according to...Asia Economyread more
Consumer goods giant Unilever has taken the unusual step of having some of its marketing staff read their own DNA profiles to see whether finding out about their heritage has...Marketing.Media.Moneyread more
Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday as investors await a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting set to happen later in the week stateside.Asia Marketsread more
In the survey, 66% of Democratic primary voters say they'd be enthusiastic or comfortable about Biden as their nominee to take on President Trump in the 2020 election. Just...Politicsread more
Heavy rains caused unprecedented delays in planting this year and contributed to record floods across the central United States.Agricultureread more
Target's registers were down on Saturday for several hours preventing customers from checking out.Retailread more
Although Cook did not mention companies by name, his commencement speech in Silicon Valley's backyard mentioned data breaches, privacy violations, and even made reference to...Technologyread more
U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman called the gesture a "birthday present" to Trump, who turned 73 on Friday.Politicsread more
The outlook for Germany's economy and political stability are more uncertain than ever, writes Michael Ivanovitch.World Economyread more
The agreement, which is on the framework for the plan of adjustment, provide for more than a 60% average haircut for all $35 billion, a 36% haircut on pre-2012 general...Bondsread more
Bitcoin leaped across the $9,000 mark on Sunday, boosted by reports that Facebook is soon set to launch its own cryptocurrency.
The world's largest digital coin traveled as high as $9,381.82 in the last 24 hours, according to CoinDesk's bitcoin price index. The last time bitcoin hit a level as high as $9,000 was May 2018. Bitcoin is up 140% since the start of the year.
It pared gains slightly on Monday though, dropping 1.5% to $9,157.59.
The more than one year high comes amid news that Facebook is reportedly set to launch its own crypto token as early as Tuesday. Several news outlets have leaked details of the venture, with one saying it will let Facebook employees take their salary in the form of the new currency.
Bitcoin has made a stunning turnaround in 2019, after a miserable year for the asset that saw it plunge more than 70% over the course of 2018. Other digital currencies also tumbled, but have experienced a similar rise, with ether more than doubling and XRP up 23% year-to-date.
Experts say the involvement of large companies like Facebook and AT&T in the crypto space is helping to lift sentiment, as it gives a degree of legitimacy to an industry long plagued by talk of illegal activity, speculative trading and regulatory scrutiny. AT&T said last month it would start accepting crypto payments through a partnership with BitPay.
Analysts at RBC Capital Markets said last week they believe Facebook's virtual currency "may prove to be one of the most important initiatives in the history of the company," giving it a chance to bring in more engagement and revenue.