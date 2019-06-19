See how this YouTube star turned her Tesla Model 3 into a pickup truck

Elon Musk has promised to unveil Tesla's first-ever electric pickup truck by the end of this summer. But at least one Tesla fan was too eager to wait — so, she made her own. Simone Giertz is a Swedish-born YouTube host known mostly for making comical online videos chronicling her attempts to build what she calls "sh---y robots." Giertz, whose channel has over 1.6 million followers, regularly builds robots that perform everyday tasks less than adequately, like a helmet that sloppily brushes your teeth or an alarm clock that wakes you up with a rubber hand smacking your face. But on Tuesday, Giertz posted a new video to YouTube that shows her latest engineering effort — converting a Tesla Model 3 sedan into a pickup truck — and it actually appears to be a success. The 31-minute video shows Giertz, along with mechanic Marcos Ramirez, designer Laura Kampf and car refurbisher Rich Benoit (of the YouTube channel "Rich Rebuilds"), removing the electric sedan's rear window and literally cutting through the Model 3 frame to remove the back end of its roof.

Giertz and her team of engineers and designers then strip out the Tesla's backseat and trunk in order to install a pickup bed in the now-open back of the car. Giertz says they spent over a year planning the project, which included buying a new Model 3 (which has a base price of $35,000) from Tesla. "One of the initial designs we had was to essentially strip everything from the midway and back, and just put in a flatbed," Giertz told Wired, "But I didn't like the look of that. So we decided to salvage as much of the back half as possible and try to build it into more of an El Camino. pickup truck, " referring to the famous Chevrolet model.