The Obamas are staying in this $62,000-a-week vacation rental in France — take a look

Avignon, a small town in the Provence region of France, is known for its scenic landscapes, nearby vineyards and historic sites, like Palais des Papes, where the Pope lived in the 14th century.

And right now, the Obamas are visiting the town on a family vacation, according to local French newspaper Midi Libre. Former President Barack, Michelle and daughters Sasha and Malia arrived June 14 and checked into luxury vacation rental Le Mar des Poiriers, which rents for 55,000 euro ($62,000) a week, according to Midi Libre.

Take a look inside the vacation rental.