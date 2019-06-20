The Obamas are staying in this $62,000-a-week vacation rental in France — take a look

Avignon, a small town in the Provence region of France, is known for its scenic landscapes, nearby vineyards and historic sites, like Palais des Papes, where the Pope lived in the 14th century.
And right now, the Obamas are visiting the town on a family vacation, according to local French newspaper Midi Libre. Former President Barack, Michelle and daughters Sasha and Malia arrived June 14 and checked into luxury vacation rental Le Mar des Poiriers, which rents for 55,000 euro ($62,000) a week, according to Midi Libre.
Take a look inside the vacation rental.
The 18th-century, nine-bedroom farmhouse is located on 65 acres, according to the Le Mar des Poiriers website. It's located on Barthelasse Island, according to Midi Libre, which is on the Rhone River.
The 13,000-square-foot main house has seven bedrooms, and a separate cottage has two.
At least one bedroom in the main house has a chandelier and four-post bed.
There's a large dining room with chandeliers, living room, a kitchen, gym and TV room.
There's an elegant salon with a chandelier and rug.
The property also has a tennis court, swimming pool and gardens, and it comes equipped with a culinary staff of two chefs and two waiters, according to the website.
Avignon has local markets, Michelin-starred restaurants (like La Mirande, which serves classic French fare) and popular attractions like Pont du Gard, an ancient Roman aqueduct bridge.
Barack Obama has said traveling with his family is what makes a trip memorable. "Traveling now with my children is now what's most important," he said in April. "There is something spectacular about seeing a new place, being exposed to new ideas and experiencing a new culture. Traveling makes you grow. But as a parent, when you are able to watch that sense of discovery in your children's eyes? That is more special than anything else. "
Google searches for "Avignon" have increased since the Obamas arrived last week. "Avignon" reached its highest peak for searches since June 2018.
