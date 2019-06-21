This 26-year-old entrepreneur wants to turn high school gamers into professional esports stars

Delane Parnell sees the future of the billion-dollar esports industry — and, it's still in high school.

Parnell, 26, is the cofounder and CEO of PlayVS, a Santa Monica-based tech start-up that has raised $46 million from high profile investors to create officially sanctioned high school esports leagues that can turn teen gamers into varsity athletes. Through an exclusive partnership with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), PlayVS (pronounced "play versus") is the official operator of esports in high schools in 15 U.S. states, so far.

"Obviously, there's a lot of excitement and momentum around esports today," Parnell tells CNBC Make It, referring to the fact that esports is already a billion-dollar industry where the top professional gamers rake in millions.

"But, what people don't really recognize is that esports really only exist at the pro level."

Professional esports leagues and tournaments have a global audience of roughly 380 million viewers, according to industry research firm Newzoo. But Parnell — a college dropout who furiously networked his way into a tech career — had formed and sold his own esports team, so he realized that the growing esports business would soon need a talent pipeline where amateur players could hone their competitive gaming skills to maybe one day go professional.

With that in mind, Parnell launched PlayVS in early 2018 with his co-founder, Bryan Smiley, a vice president at Sony Pictures Entertainment. PlayVS partnered with the NFHS (essentially the NCAA of high school), as well as video game publishers like Riot Games to make sure that high school gamers across the U.S. can form teams at their schools, receive coaching and compete against rivals at other schools in much the same way that teen football players do.

The primary product that PlayVS offers is its software platform that schools or parents pay $65 a season or $160 a year for students (13 and over) to access from their schools' libraries or computer labs. It serves as the high school esports leagues' defacto version of everything from practice space and playing field to league administration office. Schools can use the software to get a local team coach certified by PlayVS, while student players log on to hone their skills and compete against rival schools. PlayVS' platform also tracks the students' gaming skills, allowing them to keep track of their progress during practice and tally points and wins during competitions.

"All of that activity happens online," Parnell tells CNBC Make It.