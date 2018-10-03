Pro video gamers are making millions by age 30 in the booming world of 'esports'

Twenty-eight year old Ho Kun Xian started gaming as a young boy. He came from a poor family who managed to spare him $2 to spend on video arcades whenever he went. There he began to master the art of fighting games. Years later, he turned pro, earnings hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money as a gamer.
Xian's story highlights the burgeoning esports industry, which is minting millionaires who play video games for a living by the age of 30.
Esports refers to competitive video gaming where teams or individuals play against each other in games such as EA's "FIFA" series or Valve Corporation's "Dota 2" for hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money, in front of millions of viewers watching online and in physical arenas. Market research firm Newzoo forecasts the esports economy will grow to $905.6 million this year and $1.4 billion by 2020.
CNBC's latest episode of "Beyond the Valley," which was published Wednesday, takes a look inside the industry.