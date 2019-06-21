7,000 dogs visit Amazon for national Take Your Dog to Work Day—but it's just another day at the office

Amazon employees tend to their dogs in a canine play area near three large, glass-covered domes as part of an expansion of the Amazon.com campus in Seattle. Elaine Thompson | AP

An Amazon spokesperson tells CNBC Make It that the company's campus amenities include dog parks, dog parking spaces (equipped with inactive parking meters for tethering leashes), as well as dog-friendly water fountains, conveniently located next to the human-sized water fountains. Though Take Your Dog to Work Day tends to be the day each year when the largest number of canine colleagues visit the campus, an average of about 800 dogs come to work at Amazon every day. According to an Amazon spokesperson, the most popular dog breeds are French Bulldog, Chihuahua and the Goldendoodle, and Charlie, Lucy, Bella, Luna, and Bailey are the most common names. Amazonians love their canine companions so much that they created a @dogsofamazon Instagram account as well as pet-inspired campus art, including a mural of owners and dogs who look alike.