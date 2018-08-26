Why companies are offering ‘furternity’ leave to new pet owners

As workers' lives change so do their work perks. That's why one marketing firm in Minnesota has started offering "furternity" leave for all new pet moms and dads.

The policy is part of a growing trend in pet friendly workplace policies and a way to offer workers flexibility they might not have otherwise.

At Minneapolis marketing firm Nina Hale, furternity leave allows new pet owners to work remotely for a week after adopting a pet. The policy gives pet parents the opportunity to bond with their furry friends as they acclimate to new surroundings.

Nina Hale's pet-friendly policy was inspired in part by senior account manager Connor McCarthy, 26. He and his girlfriend were in the process of adopting a Goldendoodle earlier this year, however, his partner's job was not suitable for remote work.

Knowing that switching homes "can be a stressful situation" for a dog, he told the New York Times, McCarthy sought permission to work from home for one week.

His request was approved and in July, was officially included in an overhaul of employee benefits.

"It's all about giving employees that flexibility," says Allison McMenimen, executive vice president at the firm. "Even if people aren't leveraging these new perks, they appreciate that the company is willing to accommodate their lives."

A number of companies already offer pet-friendly offices. At Amazon's Seattle headquarters, the company says more than 6,000 dogs share the workspace with employees. Dogs enjoy a floor designed for pet play in one of the company's buildings and the company even opened a special dog park that's also open to the community.

Google declares itself a "dog company" in its code of conduct and welcomes dogs (not cats) in the office.

Minnesota agency Nina Hale isn't the first to have a "pawternity" policy. Data company mParticle, headquartered in New York City, offers employees two weeks of paid time off when they adopt a rescue dog.

Nordic company Musti Group also offers pawternity. Its CEO David Rönnberg said in the Daily Mail that the first days with a new pet can be exhausting. Sleepless nights are as common among new pet owners as they are for those with human infants, he explained.