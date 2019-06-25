Over 2,000 people picked all zeroes as their lottery numbers—now they're splitting a $7.8 million prize

A couple of thousand people in North Carolina had the same great idea over the weekend, and now the state lottery is on the hook for $7.8 million.

More than 2,000 people won the Carolina Pick 4 drawing on Saturday after picking all zeroes. The lottery's winning numbers did, in fact, turn out to be 0-0-0-0, which means the state's NC Education Lottery will pay out a total of $7.8 million in prize money to the winners — a record for a single Pick 4 drawing, according to state lottery officials.

Dozens of those lucky winners showed up to the state's lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday to be among the first to claim their prize money. The NC Education Lottery shared a photo on Twitter showing how, at one point, so many winners arrived at once that a long line of people stretched out of the building.

One winner, named Willie Ward, said in a statement that he regularly plays all zeroes in Pick 3 and Pick 4 lottery games. "I love the zeroes," he says. "I'm dedicated to them."

Another winner, named Stephen Carter told state lottery officials that he'd "never played 0-0-0-0 before" and that his wife had selected the lucky numbers for him. "We've got a family reunion coming up," Carter says in a statement. "We're excited to show off our big check there."