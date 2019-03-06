With the odds stacked against players hitting the Powerball jackpot, the only guaranteed eventual winner is Uncle Sam.

The top prize has jumped to an estimated $381 million for Wednesday night's drawing, following more than two months of twice-weekly drawings with no jackpot winner. Your chance of matching all winning numbers is about 1 in 292 million.

The IRS already has had a bonanza week: The person holding the Oct. 23 winning ticket for the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot anonymously claimed the prize on Monday.