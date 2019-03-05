If you're considering a new job, "there's no time like the present," said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at job-hunting website Glassdoor.

Median annual base pay for full-time workers rose to $52,672 in February, according to the latest pay report from Glassdoor.

However, the government shutdown, market losses, geopolitical uncertainly and weakening effects from the 2017 tax cuts are contributing to headwinds, which are starting to slow down wage growth, Zhao said.

February's base pay was up only 1.3 percent from last year and wage growth in January was revised down to 2 percent from 2.3 percent, Glassdoor found.

Indeed, wage growth has been sluggish throughout the economic expansion, struggling to break 3 percent despite the tight labor market. Yet the most recent deceleration is "a little bit concerning," Zhao said.

"Weakening pay growth is a warning sign for the labor market as we dig into 2019, but time will tell if this downward trend will continue."

High-end job positions, such as data scientists, are seeing some of the greatest wage declines, Glassdoor found, mostly due to more people entering the field.

On the flip side, low-wage positions, such as cashiers and bank tellers, are notching some of the largest wage gains, according to Glassdoor, largely because of increases in the minimum wage.

Overall, "this is still a good time for workers to look for a new job," Zhao said. "If they can find a job that fits them and pays well, they should go for it."