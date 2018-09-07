How job-hopping in this tight labor market can help you snare a fatter paycheck

By most accounts, they have every reason to be optimistic. Monthly job growth has averaged 215,000 for the first half of this year, and the stock market reached a new high in late August, with the Dow up 19 percent over the past year. The unemployment rate for the month held near a generational low of 3.9 percent, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report Friday.

The flip side of this coin is, of course, wages. Wage growth has been sluggish throughout the economic expansion, struggling to break 3 percent despite the tight labor market. Today's labor report was the first sign that trend may finally have bottomed out and be on the upswing. It revealed that average hourly earnings rose 2.9 percent for August on an annualized basis, a post-recession high.

To see bigger pay increases, workers are increasingly moving from one job to another. The trend isn't limited to just a few industries. Food service, construction and retail, to name a few, are all feeling the effects of job-switching. And in the tech industry, where the war for talent is particularly fierce, companies like SAP and IBM are having to redouble their efforts in training and personal development to keep employees from looking elsewhere.

According to the most recent analysis of wage data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, people who switched jobs saw their wages rise nearly 4 percent vs. 3 percent for workers who stayed in the same job.