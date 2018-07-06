The five most important numbers from the June jobs report

June jobs report 'as good as it gets', says expert 3 Hours Ago | 04:41

Nonfarm payrolls for June beat expectations, but the headline numbers don't tell the whole story. Here are the five most important numbers from the report.

Job growth of 213,000 topped economist expectations for 195,000 and provided yet another strong month for U.S. payroll gains, despite predictions that the economy is near full employment and should be posting numbers about half this level.

The unemployment rate rose to 4 percent , but this was one of those months where that was a good thing, as more potential workers came in from the sidelines and added the total labor force.

, but this was one of those months where that was a good thing, as more potential workers came in from the sidelines and added the total labor force. Though the number can vary widely by month, the 601,000 entrants to the labor force provided a positive sign that discouraged workers are back out looking for jobs.