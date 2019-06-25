From office ski trips to unlimited vacation, these are the cities where you're most likely to find great job perks

With the unemployment rate at 3.6%, the lowest level in more than a decade, companies need to get creative with their offerings if they hope to attract the top talent.

All that competition is good news for job applicants. Not only did switching roles earn workers a compensation bump of 15%, on average, last year, but it gave them greater leverage to negotiate additional perks beyond pay, such as additional vacation time or a better 401(k) match.

While tech giants in Silicon Valley remain the best-known providers of over-the-top or unusual perks, from nap rooms to free beer, other companies across the nation have followed suit and expanded the kinds of benefits they offer employees far beyond the typical health insurance coverage or sick days most workers are accustomed to.

Job search app ZipRecruiter examined its vast database of job listings to identify where workers were most likely to find exceptional perks, like laundry services or catered breakfasts. Below are the top three cities in the country with the highest concentration of companies that give workers each of the benefits ZipRecruiter identified.