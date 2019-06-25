Skip Navigation
From office ski trips to unlimited vacation, these are the cities where you're most likely to find great job perks

Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

With the unemployment rate at 3.6%, the lowest level in more than a decade, companies need to get creative with their offerings if they hope to attract the top talent.

All that competition is good news for job applicants. Not only did switching roles earn workers a compensation bump of 15%, on average, last year, but it gave them greater leverage to negotiate additional perks beyond pay, such as additional vacation time or a better 401(k) match.

While tech giants in Silicon Valley remain the best-known providers of over-the-top or unusual perks, from nap rooms to free beer, other companies across the nation have followed suit and expanded the kinds of benefits they offer employees far beyond the typical health insurance coverage or sick days most workers are accustomed to.

Job search app ZipRecruiter examined its vast database of job listings to identify where workers were most likely to find exceptional perks, like laundry services or catered breakfasts. Below are the top three cities in the country with the highest concentration of companies that give workers each of the benefits ZipRecruiter identified.

Catered breakfast

Share of companies nationwide offering: 0.03%

Where to find it:

  1. Raleigh-Cary, N.C
  2. San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, Calif
  3. Salt Lake City, Utah
Matt Dutile | Image Source | Getty Images
Catered lunch

Share of companies nationwide offering: 0.25%

Where to find it:

  1. San Francisco, Calif.
  2. Stockton, Calif.
  3. Boulder, Colo.
Cold brew

Share of companies nationwide offering: 0.05%

Where to find it:

  1. Austin-Round Rock, Texas
  2. San Diego-Carlsbad-San Marcos, Calif.
  3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, Calif.
Cavan Images | Cavan | Getty Images
Game room

Share of companies nationwide offering: 0.13%

Where to find it:

  1. Fort Collins-Loveland, Colo.
  2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.
  3. Spokane, Wash.
Gym subsidy

Share of companies nationwide offering: 1.51%

Where to find it:

  1. Boise City-Nampa, Idaho
  2. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.
  3. San Diego-Carlsbad-San Marcos, Calif.
Caiaimage/Robert Daly | Caiaimage | Getty Images
Dog-friendly office

Share of companies nationwide offering: 0.12%

Where to find it:

  1. Boulder, Colo.
  2. San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, Calif.
  3. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.
Laundry service

Share of companies nationwide offering: 1.53%

Where to find it:

  1. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, Calif.
  2. Cleveland-Elyria-Mentor, Ohio
  3. Honolulu, Hawaii
Ski trips

Share of companies nationwide offering: 0.02%

Where to find it:

  1. Colorado Springs, Colo.
  2. Albuquerque, N.M.
  3. Fort Collins-Loveland, Colo.
Massages

Share of companies nationwide offering: 0.93%

Where to find it:

  1. Fort Collins-Loveland, Colo.
  2. Ogden-Clearfield, Utah
  3. Portland, Ore.
Tuition reimbursement

Share of companies nationwide offering: 1.56%

Where to find it:

  1. Rockford, Ill.
  2. South Bend,Ind.-Mishawaka, Mich.
  3. Ogden-Clearfield, Utah
Twenty20 / Andy Majewski
Unlimited paid time-off

Share of companies nationwide offering: 0.16%

Where to find it:

  1. Salt Lake City, Utah
  2. Ogden-Clearfield, Utah
  3. San Francisco, Calif.
Transportation subsidy

Share of companies nationwide offering: 0.03%

Where to find it:

  1. Seattle, Wash.
  2. Reading, Pa.
  3. Spokane, Wash.
Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images
Office happy hour

Share of companies nationwide offering: 0.39%

Where to find it:

  1. San Francisco, Calif.
  2. Austin-Round Rock, Texas
  3. Boulder, Colo.
Remote work

Share of companies nationwide offering: 5.58%

Where to find it:

  1. Austin, Texas
  2. Washington, D.C.
  3. San Francisco, Calif.

Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images
