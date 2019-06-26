Here's how much Americans have saved for retirement

Americans are still struggling to save enough for the future.

A worrisome 22% have less than $5,000 in savings earmarked for retirement, according to new data from Northwestern Mutual's 2019 Planning & Progress Study. Another 5% have between $5,000 and $24,999 put away and only 16% have saved $200,000 or more.

Additionally, 46% of respondents say they don't know how much they have saved for retirement.

The numbers are just as bleak when divided by generation. Although many baby boomers, defined here as those ages 55 to 73, are nearing retirement, 17% have less than $5,000 in retirement savings.

Many Americans are aware of their lack of savings, yet few are doing anything about it. On average, survey respondents say there's a 45% chance they'll outlive their savings, yet 41% haven't taken any actions to address the issue.

That's startling, Emily Holbrook, senior director of planning at Northwestern Mutual, tells CNBC Make It. "People absolutely should be taking steps," she says. "They need to become educated, they need to meet with a financial advisor and discuss their options."