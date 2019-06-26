This is the best restaurant in the world

Italian-Argentinian chef Mauro Colagreco works in the kitchen of the Mirazur restaurant on the French riviera city of Menton.

Mirazur, a Mediterranean restaurant in Menton, France (about an hour from Nice) is the world's best, according to the 2019 list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, which ranks based on the votes of 1,000 international industry experts. The dining room of this three-Michelin-starred restaurant in the French Riviera has views of the Mediterranean Sea, and there are onsite vegetable gardens where produce is grown to use in the dishes. The restaurant has a tasting menu only, which currently includes food like squab, spelt and wild strawberries and brioche of potatoes with melting egg and white truffle. The lunch tasting menu will set you back 160 euros ($182) per person, and the full tasting menu is 260 euros ($295) per person, according to Eater. Reservations for a table are not available until August.

If you can't make it to France or don't want to spend that much money on a meal, Mirazur's executive chef, Mauro Colagreco, opened his first U.S. restaurant in Florida in January. Florie's, at the Four Seasons Palm Beach in Palm Beach, serves Mediterranean fare, with dishes like heirloom tomato and peach carpaccio and seared snapper. You can also get two of the same dishes at Florie's that are on Mirazur's menu: Colagrego's signature sharing bread with lemon-ginger olive oil and the lamb shoulder with sweet potato, dates, walnuts and black sesame sauce. At Florie's, the bread is complimentary for every table, according to a representative for the restaurant, and entrees at the restaurant average $25 to $40 (though the prime beef rib goes from $85 to $135).

Signature sharing bread served at both Mirazur in Menton, France and Florie's in Palm Beach, Florida. Florie's

Here is the full list of the 50 best restaurants in the world, according to The World's 50 Best Restaurants. 50. Schloss Schaunstein in Furstenau, Switzerland 49. Leo in Bogota, Colombia 48. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet in Shanghai, China 47. Benu in San Francisco, California 46. De Librije in Zwolle, The Netherlands 45. Suhring in Bangkok, Thailand 44. The Test Kitchen in Cape Town, South Africa 43. Hof Van Cleve in Kruisem, Belgium 42. Belcanto in Lisbon, Portugal 41. The Chairman in Hong Kong 40. Restaurant Tim Raue in Berlin, Germany 39. A Casa Do Porco in Sao Paulo, Brazil 38. Hisa Franko in Kobarid, Slovenia 37. Alinea in Chicago, Illinois 36. Le Bernadin, Manhattan, New York 35. Atelier Crenn, San Francisco 34. Don Julio in Buenos Aires, Argentina 33. Lyle's in London, England 32. Nerua in Bilbao, Spain 31. Le Calandre in Rubano, Italy 30. Elkano in Getaria, Spain 29. Piazza Duomo in Alba, Italy 28. Blue Hill At Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, New York 27. The Clove Club in London 26. Borago in Santiago, Chile 25. Alleno Paris Au Pavillon Ledoyen in Paris France 24. Quintonil in Mexico City, Mexico 23. Cosme in Manhattan 22. Narisawa in Tokyo, Japan 21. Frantzen in Stockholm, Sweden 20. Tickets in Barcelona, Spain 19. Twins Garden in Moscow, Russia 18. Odette in Singapore 17. Steirereck in Vienna, Austria 16. Alain Ducasse Au Plaza Athenee in Paris 15. Septime in Paris 14. Azurmendi in Larrabetzu, Spain 13. White Rabbit in Moscow 12. Pujol in Mexico City 11. Den in Tokyo 10. Maido in Lima, Peru 9. Disfrutar in Barcelona 8. Arpege in Paris 7. Mugaritz in San Sebastian, Spain 6. Central in Lima 5. Geranium in Copenhagen, Denmark 4. Gaggan in Bangkok 3. Asador Etxebarri in Axpe, Spain 2. Noma in Copenhagen 1. Mirazur in Menton, France

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!