This is the best restaurant in the world

Mirazur, a Mediterranean restaurant in Menton, France (about an hour from Nice) is the world's best, according to the 2019 list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, which ranks based on the votes of 1,000 international industry experts.
The dining room of this three-Michelin-starred restaurant in the French Riviera has views of the Mediterranean Sea, and there are onsite vegetable gardens where produce is grown to use in the dishes.
The restaurant has a tasting menu only, which currently includes food like squab, spelt and wild strawberries and brioche of potatoes with melting egg and white truffle. The lunch tasting menu will set you back 160 euros ($182) per person, and the full tasting menu is 260 euros ($295) per person, according to Eater. Reservations for a table are not available until August.
If you can't make it to France or don't want to spend that much money on a meal, Mirazur's executive chef, Mauro Colagreco, opened his first U.S. restaurant in Florida in January. Florie's, at the Four Seasons Palm Beach in Palm Beach, serves Mediterranean fare, with dishes like heirloom tomato and peach carpaccio and seared snapper.
You can also get two of the same dishes at Florie's that are on Mirazur's menu: Colagrego's signature sharing bread with lemon-ginger olive oil and the lamb shoulder with sweet potato, dates, walnuts and black sesame sauce. At Florie's, the bread is complimentary for every table, according to a representative for the restaurant, and entrees at the restaurant average $25 to $40 (though the prime beef rib goes from $85 to $135).
Here is the full list of the 50 best restaurants in the world, according to The World's 50 Best Restaurants.
50. Schloss Schaunstein in Furstenau, Switzerland
49. Leo in Bogota, Colombia
48. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet in Shanghai, China
47. Benu in San Francisco, California
46. De Librije in Zwolle, The Netherlands
45. Suhring in Bangkok, Thailand
44. The Test Kitchen in Cape Town, South Africa
43. Hof Van Cleve in Kruisem, Belgium
42. Belcanto in Lisbon, Portugal
41. The Chairman in Hong Kong
40. Restaurant Tim Raue in Berlin, Germany
39. A Casa Do Porco in Sao Paulo, Brazil
38. Hisa Franko in Kobarid, Slovenia
37. Alinea in Chicago, Illinois
36. Le Bernadin, Manhattan, New York
35. Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
34. Don Julio in Buenos Aires, Argentina
33. Lyle's in London, England
32. Nerua in Bilbao, Spain
31. Le Calandre in Rubano, Italy
30. Elkano in Getaria, Spain
29. Piazza Duomo in Alba, Italy
28. Blue Hill At Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, New York
27. The Clove Club in London
26. Borago in Santiago, Chile
25. Alleno Paris Au Pavillon Ledoyen in Paris France
24. Quintonil in Mexico City, Mexico
23. Cosme in Manhattan
22. Narisawa in Tokyo, Japan
21. Frantzen in Stockholm, Sweden
20. Tickets in Barcelona, Spain
19. Twins Garden in Moscow, Russia
18. Odette in Singapore
17. Steirereck in Vienna, Austria
16. Alain Ducasse Au Plaza Athenee in Paris
15. Septime in Paris
14. Azurmendi in Larrabetzu, Spain
13. White Rabbit in Moscow
12. Pujol in Mexico City
11. Den in Tokyo
10. Maido in Lima, Peru
9. Disfrutar in Barcelona
8. Arpege in Paris
7. Mugaritz in San Sebastian, Spain
6. Central in Lima
5. Geranium in Copenhagen, Denmark
4. Gaggan in Bangkok
3. Asador Etxebarri in Axpe, Spain
2. Noma in Copenhagen
1. Mirazur in Menton, France
Noma, a famous restaurant in Copenhagen, came in No. 2 this year. It closed in February 2017 to move to a new location February 2018. The restaurant has won World's Best Restaurant in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014.
Six restaurants in America made the top 50 list: Cosme in Manhattan (No. 23), which serves modern Mexican; Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, New York (No. 28), which serves American food; Atelier Crenn in San Francisco (No. 35), which serves French food; Le Bernadin in Manhattan (No. 36), which serves French food; Alinea in Chicago (No. 37), which serves French food; and Benu in San Francisco (No. 47), which serves American cuisine.
Over 1,000 international restaurant industry experts vote each year for the best restaurants in the world, according The 50 Best Restaurants in the World. For 2019's list, there were 1,040 worldwide voters, each of whom selected 10 restaurants from 26 regions.
The 50 best restaurants in the world were announced at an awards ceremony in Singapore on June 26.
