This is the best restaurant in America according to 'the Oscars of food'—and it's not in NYC or LA

The James Beard Foundation's annual awards — considered the "Oscars of the food world" — named its Outstanding Restaurant for 2019, and it's not in foodie meccas New York City or Los Angeles.

Zahav, which serves modern Israeli cuisine, is in Philadelphia.

"I remember thinking how during the first few months we were open, we thought there was no way we were going to make it to our anniversary," Zahav co-owner Steve Cook tells CNBC Make It of the restaurant, which celebrated its 11th anniversary on Sunday, the day before the award was announced.

"To go from nearly rock bottom to the absolute pinnacle is almost unbelievable."

The restaurant is helmed by chef Michael Solomonov, who was nominated for the Outstanding Chef category in 2016.

One of the signature dishes at Zahav (which means "gold" in Hebrew, according to Cook), is the whole-roasted lamb shoulder with pomegranate and chickpeas.