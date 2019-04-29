This company will pay someone $10,000 to travel across America and Canada

If you're a #nofilter kind of person who wants to travel the world and have someone else pick up the tab, the gig of "color explorer" may be for you.

Behr Paint is holding a contest where the winner will get to travel the world to find inspiration for creating new paint colors and their quirky names. The Behr Color Explorer will receive all-expense paid flights, lodging and prepaid adventures valued at approximately $20,000, according to the company, plus a $10,000 stipend.

"We have a few inspiring, colorful destinations in mind, like the glacial blues of Lake Louise in Banff, Canada, and the colorful exteriors of Charleston, South Carolina's Rainbow Row, but we'll be working with the selected Color Explorer to finalize their itinerary," a spokesperson for Behr tells CNBC Make It.