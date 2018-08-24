8 famous streets in America you need to visit in your lifetime 

Hollywood Boulevard may have the Walk of Fame, but Sunset Boulevard has more famous and less touristy attractions. The stretch between Beverly Hills and Hollywood, known as "The Sunset Strip," is about a mile and a half out of the boulevard's 22 miles.

Sunset is home to Chateau Marmont, a favorite hotel for celebrities. Everyone from Clark Gable to Led Zeppelin to Anthony Bourdain has stayed there, and comedian John Belushi famously died there from a drug overdose in 1982. If you're not staying overnight, you can still make a reservation at The Restaurant at Chateau Marmont serving modern California cuisine that ranges from $24 to $48.

Down the street, tourists regularly frequent Sunset Tower Hotel, an iconic hotel from 1929 where famous names like Howard Hughes, John Wayne, Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor once resided in luxury residences. The hotel still has well preserved Art Deco interiors and design to check out, and you can grab a drink at The Tower Bar, the intimate rooftop bar with outdoor terrace. Specialty cocktails, like The Dimitri with vodka, gin, Luxardo Maraschino Liqeur, Green Chartreuse and fresh lime, are $17 to $19.

Also on the street: Rock bands like No Doubt, Van Halen and Guns N' Roses got their start at Whiskey a Go Go, opened in 1964, where a beer will cost you $8. And before they were famous, comedians like Tim Allen, Jim Carey and Dane Cook performed at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood, opened in 1979. All-star comics continue to perform there, like "Crazy Rich Asians" (Warner Bros.) star Ken Jeong and Vicki Barbolak, who appeared on NBC's "America's Got Talent. Ticket prices depend on the show and average $17 to $25.

Just cruising down Sunset Boulevard in a car or walking on foot is also a pastime since it's known for countless billboards and entire building walls advertising movies, TV and music.