Summer travel guide: Where to save (and splurge) in Las Vegas

Vegas is hot in summertime — both literally and figuratively. Nearly 100-degree temperatures don't stop almost 12 million visitors from descending (it's the second busiest season after spring), and the pool scene officially begins after Memorial Day. Thanks to a slew of new offerings geared toward younger people — like hip hotels, nightlife and festivals/events — more 20- and 30-somethings are going now than ever before, with millennials accounting for one-third of total visitors in 2016 (a significant rise from previous years).

If you play your cards right (pun intended), you can vacation well on the cheap. And if money is no object, especially for travelers on special occasions, like bachelor parties and honeymoons, Vegas is the right city to spend. Here's how to save and splurge for a memorable trip to Sin City this summer.

Hotels

Save: Standard rooms may be small (325 square feet) and it's off the Strip, but Philippe Starck-designed SLS Las Vegas is a bargain for the young people who stay here, thanks to room rates starting at $49 a night. There are almost a dozen restaurant and nightlife venues, outdoor pool and casino. SLS Las Vegas is between the Strip and Downtown Las Vegas, and it's only 10-minute Uber to either location (or take the Las Vegas Monorail, which is $5 one way; the stop is in front of the resort). Doubles from $49 a night.