Top summer destinations with average round-trip flights under $200

One in four Americans are skipping summer vacation this year because they can't afford it. But according to Expedia, there are some summer fun destinations with flights that could set your back less than $200 round-trip. Expedia looked at national average ticket prices for flights (originating in the United States) between May 20 and September 30, 2019 to determine popular travel destinations that have cheap ticket prices. "Because these are averages, actual ticket prices may vary to these particular destinations depending on where you're coming from and date of booking," a rep from Expedia tells CNBC Make It. Here are the top five place in the United States and Canada with average round-trip ticket prices under $200.

1. Victoria, Texas

While Texas is home to popular cities like Houston, Dallas and Austin, Victoria is a small river town suited for a more low-key getaway. Founded in 1824, the town located between Houston (about a two-hour drive) and Corpus Christi (about an hour and a half) and is known for its arts scene, festivals (like Art Car Parade) and a historic district that includes many homes listed on the National Register of Historic Places. There are restaurants along the Guadalupe River, like The PumpHouse Riverside Resetaurant and Bar, as well as historic restaurants like Fossati's Deli, which opened in 1882 and is considered the oldest deli in Texas, according to its Facebook page.

Hotels are as low as $63 per night.

2. Niagara Falls, New York

One of the most famous natural wonders of the world, Niagara Falls is on the U.S. and Canada border (in New York and Ontario, respectively). The Niagara River rushes toward a 188-foot high, famous waterfall that falls around 30 miles per hour and sees hordes of tourists over the summer. In addition to the falls, there are botanical gardens, hikes through nature trails and an aquarium with 200 species of animals and museums in Niagara Falls. The region is also known for wineries, where you can do tours and tastings.

Airbnbs near the falls on the U.S. side are as low as $40 a night.

3. Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Known for well preserved, centuries-old homes and cottages, Portsmouth, New Hampshire is a historic town chock-full of parks, museums and restaurants. It's also home to a beautiful waterfront. The port city, which was settled in the early 1600s, is thriving over summer (half of the 4 million annual visitors come during this time). Sidewalk cafes are bustling, the weather is great along the Piscataqua River and there are dozens of art galleries, restaurants and boutique shops to explore.

There are plenty of hotels, inns, bed and breakfasts and hotels to book at. You can get Airbnbs for as low as $28 a night.

4. Hot Springs, Arkansas

Hot Springs, Arkansas is known for naturally heated springs, predominantly inside Hot Springs National Park. It has historic bathhouses, like Quapaw Baths & Spas (where you can relax in thermal waters in the indoor spa), as well as Fordyce Bathouse, which is the the official visitor center for the park and serves as a museum. The charming resort town also has a downtown area and is surrounded by the Ouachita Mountains for hiking. The Anthony Cathedral in the Garvan Woodland Gardens is a popular attraction. Resorts in Hot Springs have rates as low as $100 a night in the summer, and Airnbs are as low as $49 a night.

5. Toronto, Canada