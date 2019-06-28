Presidential hopeful Andrew Yang's 'missing tie' has its own Twitter account now

For night two of the democratic debates, presidential hopeful Andrew Yang ditched the tie — and people had plenty to say about it.

Tieless-ness has long been a signature look for Yang, who is campaigning on a universal basic income plan that would give every American over the age of 18 $1,000 every month.

The 44-year-old tech entrepreneur was the only male candidate to go so casual. "Yang is blazing new ground here," said MSNBC's Brian Williams as the candidate walked onstage.

In a post-debate panel Williams asked Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson, "Do you look at Mr. Yang and say, 'Would it kill you to throw on a tie?"(Robinson felt the look helped Yang stand out.)

Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan thought Yang's look was strategic. "If that's not a studied decision about attire, by the tech-candidate, I don't know what is," she tweeted.

Other candidates also stood out with their fashion choices. Givhan called California Senator Kamala Harris' all-black outfit "both unremarkable and theatrically powerful." Mayor Pete Buttigieg is rarely ever seen in a blazer, but last night the youngest candidate in the race donned a navy jacket (and a tie.)

But while this wide array of democrats may have found stylish ways to differentiate themselves from each other, Yang's absent tie seems to be the only choice that earned .

Your move, Mayor Pete's blazer.

