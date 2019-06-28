Skip Navigation
Work

Presidential hopeful Andrew Yang's 'missing tie' has its own Twitter account now

Democratic presidential hopeful US entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks in the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 27, 2019.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

For night two of the democratic debates, presidential hopeful Andrew Yang ditched the tie — and people had plenty to say about it.

Tieless-ness has long been a signature look for Yang, who is campaigning on a universal basic income plan that would give every American over the age of 18 $1,000 every month.

The 44-year-old tech entrepreneur was the only male candidate to go so casual. "Yang is blazing new ground here," said MSNBC's Brian Williams as the candidate walked onstage.

In a post-debate panel Williams asked Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson, "Do you look at Mr. Yang and say, 'Would it kill you to throw on a tie?"(Robinson felt the look helped Yang stand out.)

Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan thought Yang's look was strategic. "If that's not a studied decision about attire, by the tech-candidate, I don't know what is," she tweeted.

Other candidates also stood out with their fashion choices. Givhan called California Senator Kamala Harris' all-black outfit "both unremarkable and theatrically powerful." Mayor Pete Buttigieg is rarely ever seen in a blazer, but last night the youngest candidate in the race donned a navy jacket (and a tie.)

But while this wide array of democrats may have found stylish ways to differentiate themselves from each other, Yang's absent tie seems to be the only choice that earned .

Your move, Mayor Pete's blazer.

