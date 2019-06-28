US Soccer star Carli Lloyd was told she wasn't good enough at 21 and was going to quit the sport

At the 2019 Women's World Cup, U.S. soccer legend Carli Lloyd has already notched two goals — and she'll be looking for more on Friday, when her team faces tournament host France in the quarterfinal match.

But Lloyd, 36, who's a two-time Olympic gold medalist and competing in her fourth World Cup, hasn't always been in the spotlight.

In fact, she thought her soccer career would be over after graduating from college. "In my head, I was going to finish my last year at Rutgers and then get a real job," Lloyd writes on The Players' Tribune, adding: "I was going to be an FBI agent. That was my plan."

She was 21 and had just been cut from the under-21 U.S. national team. "You don't work hard enough," the coach told her. "You aren't fit and I simply can't put you on the roster." That's when Lloyd was convinced that she was "totally done with soccer," she writes. "Done done. "