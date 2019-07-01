Sophia Amoruso's Girlboss networking platform wants to help professional women find their peers

Sophia Amoruso wants to help the next generation of professional women find each other.

At the fifth Girlboss Rally this weekend in Los Angeles, Amoruso announced that her latest venture, Girlboss Media, has launched a free professional networking platform where working women can connect. Women entrepreneurs, creatives and freelancers will be able to build their own profiles on the Girlboss network, Girlboss.com, and find others to help them build their businesses and careers.

"Our hope is that Girlboss will be the largest digital network of women to take control of their careers, money and lives and will continue to do that through our award-winning content and experiences," Amoruso told CNBC Make It via email.

The Girlboss platform will also include "ask me anything" sessions where businesswomen like Arianna Huffington and Beth Comstock, former vice chair of General Electric, will lead weekly digital fireside chats.

Amoruso told Good Morning America that the Girlboss platform will be a place where women "can share not just what they do but who they are, in a world where we're not LinkedIn Monday through Friday and Instagram Saturday and Sunday – we're so much more than that."

The Girlboss network is the latest business platform to enter the networking space for professional millennial women, joining others like The Wing and Bumble Bizz. According to Girlboss, more than 54,000 people have joined its waitlist. Though the platform is geared toward women, it is open to anyone and membership is free.

"I love how many platforms are being built for women, and believe that all ships rise with the tide," Amoruso told CNBC Make It. "I'm proud that Girlboss doesn't require an application or membership fees, because often the women who need this type of support most are those who can least afford to pay for it. Girlboss is a space for every woman to build her network, her business, her career – and to find like-minded women who help get her there."﻿

While a mobile app is still in the works, the network is live at Girlboss.com and as a web app.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: Nasty Gal founder and Girlboss CEO Sophia Amoruso: 'Women are beginning to write our own history'