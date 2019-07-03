Working long hours for a decade can increase stroke risk by 45%—here's what can help

Some of most successful entrepreneurs — most notably Elon Musk and Bill Gates — tout the long hours they've spent at the office, especially early in their careers. But new research says clocking long hours on the regular can increase your risk of having a stroke.

A study released Monday in the Journal of American Heart Association found that working 10 hours or more a day, just 50 days per year, can increase stroke risk by nearly a third (29%). That's as easy as working 8 a.m. to 6 p.m about once a week.

And working 10 hours or more a day, 50 days per year, for a decade, can increase your risk of having a stroke up to 45%.

For the study, researchers reviewed analyzed data on the working hours of more than 143,500 people in France since 2012. Of those analyzed, 29% reported working more than 10 hours a day for more than 50 days out of the year and 10% reported working that amount for 10 years or more. (Researchers say they excluded subjects who had a stroke within five years of their first reported work exposure and participants needed to have at least six months of work experience to be included.)

Interestingly, when the researchers drilled down on the data, white-collar workers under the age of 50 had an even higher stroke risk, while those in higher level positions (including CEOs, owners, managers and even farmers), had lower stroke risk, researchers say. However, there was no difference between men and women.

Participants who had bad working conditions (such as high stress jobs or working off-peak hours like overnight shifts) also had higher stroke risks, Alexis Descatha, a researcher at Paris Hospital, Versailles and Angers University and at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm), who conducted the study, tells CNBC Make It. And recipients' eating, sleeping and exercise habits impacted their risks.

The theory is that long hours increase one's stress levels, according to Descatha, which can lead to a stroke, and that worsens when someone doesn't take care of themselves.

Past research has also found that employees who work long hours are likely to have poorer mental health, increased levels of anxiety and depression as well as lower-quality sleep, which may contribute to higher risks of stroke.

The good news is, there are things you can do to mitigate the danger.