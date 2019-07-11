Sean 'Diddy' Combs is vacationing at this $45 million Colorado mansion with its own man-made beach–take a look

Sean "Diddy" Combs is vacationing at a massive 876-acre mountain ranch in Snowmass, Colorado — complete with a 60-foot saltwater pool, lazy river and its own man-made beach. It rents for $30,000 a night, according to its owner, and it's also on the market for $45 million.

The 18,000 square foot mega-home, located near Aspen, has also been a vacation spot for other A-listers, like Tyler Perry. CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich, " premiering its new season on Friday, got a VIP tour inside the massive estate known as Four Peaks Ranch.

Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty

The ranch was built by author Patti Wheeler and her husband, entrepreneur Tom Wheeler in 2008, when their two sons were little. "Everything about building the house was really for the children," Patti tells CNBC during an exclusive tour. But now the Wheelers' twin sons, Wyatt and Gannon, are 24 and they're ready to downsize. Take a look inside the mansion. On the main level of the home there's a 26-foot-tall, double-sided stone fireplace with incredible views of four snow-capped peaks.

Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty

On the home's lower level is what appears to be a small interior pool — but with a push of a button, a retractable glass vanishes into the ceiling, revealing a 60-foot long indoor-outdoor saltwater pool with breathtaking mountain views.

CNBC

Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty

"It doesn't matter if it's in the summer, spring, winter or fall. The pool is always heated and ready for use," says Wheeler.

Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty

The home also has an outdoor hot tub with a cascading waterfall.

A cascading waterfall flows into the hot tub. CNBC

But pools and hot tubs weren't enough for Patti: When the Florida native realized how much she missed living near a beach, she had sand shipped in and created a man-made swimming pond and beach. "The beach is sand we brought in from Salt Lake City. And it's really white… and beautiful and soft to play in," she tells CNBC.

Man-made beach Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty

The land has miles of hiking trails where Patti and her sons enjoy riding their all-terrain vehicles.

CNBC

And Patti built stone steps around a stretch of a mountain stream that runs through the property, turning it into a "lazy river" ride for her sons to float down on inner-tubes.

Lazy river Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty

Just a few steps away from the water feature is a putting green.

Putting green Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty

Back inside, there's a movie theater where the family enjoys watching watch their favorite football team (the Denver Broncos) on Sunday nights, Wyatt tells CNBC. The theater also converts into a karaoke room.

Movie theater Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty

A spiral staircase leads into the family's indoor basketball court.

Indoor basketball court Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty

Wheeler also built a luxurious sleep-over suite for her two sons. The room is outfitted with six bunk beds, each wired with its own TV screen.

Bunk room Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty

"Everybody could go in there and watch six different movies," Patti tells CNBC. But now, says Patti, "my children have grown, they've completed school. It's time for a new journey. I might want to build another [home] here in Aspen… but definitely, much smaller."