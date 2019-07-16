Dad wins 6 figures with scratch-off lottery ticket — for the second time

The odds of winning the lottery just once are already astronomical, but one dad managed to beat the odds twice in less than two years.

Peter Alley of Bar Harbor, Maine won a $500,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket he bought for $20 last month, state lottery officials said last week. The big win was cause enough for celebration for Alley, but it also came only about 18 months after he won another $100,000 from a $5 scratch-off ticket he bought in December 2017.

Alley, who took home a check for $355,000 after the taxes were withheld from his $500,000 jackpot, said he's feeling "a little overwhelmed" by his latest win, according to the Mount Desert Islander newspaper. Alley previously received a total of $70,000 after taxes on his $100,000 prize in 2017.

The odds of winning the $500,000 prize are one in 137,143, according to the Maine State Lottery website, while the odds of winning the $100,000 prize in the Bonanza scratch-off game Alley won two years ago are one in 264,000.

While Alley and other multiple-time lottery winners might seem like they have an inordinate amount of luck on their side, Harvard statistics professor Dr. Mark Glickman has previously told CNBC Make It that previous lottery winners have the exact same odds of winning a future lottery prize as anyone who buys a lottery ticket.