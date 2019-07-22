Here's what the average American typically pays in 401(k) fees

Financial experts agree: Employer-sponsored 401(k) plans are one of the best retirement savings tools. Americans have $5.7 trillion invested in employer-sponsored 401(k) plans, according to the Investment Company Institute. That's about 20% of the total retirement pie in the U.S.

But despite their widespread use, many people don't understand how 401(k) plans work, especially when it comes to the cost of these retirement savings accounts. Over a third of U.S. investors think that they don't pay any fees on their account, a 2018 survey found.

Yet almost all 401(k) investors, a whopping 95%, pay fees associated with their 401(k), according to an analysis by TD Ameritrade and online fee analysis tool FeeX.

The average all-in cost of those fees is 0.45% of the total invested assets, according to a recent analysis of fee data from those who used the 401(k) Fee Analyzer tool. TD Ameritrade crunched the numbers in July and provided the data exclusively to CNBC Make It.

That means if you have $103,700 invested in your 401(k), which is the average balance among Americans, you can expect to pay about $467 a year in fees. Those expenses range from expense ratios — the actual cost of investments, such as mutual funds and ETFs — to plan administration fees and individual service fees.

"A 401(k)s is a very powerful way to save for retirement, but you really should understand all the underlying fees and expenses as you save for retirement and make sure you're getting the most for your money," Dara Luber, senior manager of retirement at TD Ameritrade, tells CNBC Make It.

Any money you put in a traditional 401(k) comes straight from your pay before taxes are applied, so it reduces your taxable income. Experts like 401(k)s because of this tax benefit and, many times, employers will match your contribution, adding extra savings to the pot. Plus, your contributions are automatically deducted from your paycheck, so you won't be tempted to spend them.