College grads of every age share this common regret about their degrees

Many graduates today say they have regrets about college — and not just that they partied when they could have been studying.

As part of its Biggest College Regrets report, PayScale surveyed 248,000 U.S. respondents who have at least a bachelor's degree and found that nearly two-thirds regret something about their higher education.

Some of these regrets are understandable — studying the wrong field, for example, or not making advantageous connections. But by far, the college regret reporting by the greatest number of those surveyed is taking out student loans.

At a time when the national student loan debt has ballooned to nearly $1.6 trillion, the study found at 28.8% of millennial employees regret cost of their college degrees more than anything else. That's the greatest percentage of any generation surveyed — 26% of Gen Xers have the same regret, as do 13% of Baby Boomers.

"This points to the struggle that has so strongly defined millennials: the student debt crisis," the study notes.