The following jobs were the fastest-growing roles on the CJOF Index over the past year:

Fashion Designer

Job growth: +279 percent

Solar Engineer

Job growth: +257 percent

Career Counselor

Job growth: +181 percent

Social Media Strategist/Specialist

Job growth: +172 percent

Genetic Counselor

Job growth: +163 percent

Unsurprisingly, many of the jobs that topped the CJoF Index this quarter were roles in digital fields. "The employment growth in these areas reflects the greater demand for people with the software, cybersecurity and digital design to drive companies' digital future," states the Cognizant report.

However, many other more surprising roles also showed strong job growth. For instance, Cognizant reports that there was a 279 percent increase in the number of job openings with the title of "Fashion Designer" in 2018.

Benjamin Pring, Director of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, says that these surprising and unsurprising job titles comes down to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) training.

"STEM-style jobs that people have been saying are going to be important — data science, machine learning, cyber security — those sorts of STEM-based jobs that people have been saying are going to be important, the data is absolutely supporting that argument," Pring tells CNBC Make It. "The argument is being proven that if you're 16, or if you're 25, or if you're 35, trying to get yourself into one of those STEM areas is absolutely the right thing to do. There's a clearly a huge demand for that kind of capability."

However, Pring also says there will still be opportunities for workers in the future even if they don't have these in-demand STEM skills. The key, he says using technology competently and mastering uniquely human characteristics.

"The notion that every kind of person, whether or not you're maths-based or STEM-based, needs to be in a technical job, that doesn't make sense. A lot of jobs will be STEM-based, tech-based jobs, but loads wont be. They'll have a tech component within them, but they wouldn't be tech jobs, per se," he explains. "You have to double-down on the things that differentiate a human being from software, or from a machine, and they are those human qualities — the ability to be empathetic, to care, to be creative, to sell, to help, to support — all of those things that machines are not going to do any time soon."

