This is the most in-demand skill of 2019, according to LinkedIn

One of the hardest parts of building a career in 2019 is making sure you stay ahead of the curve. It can be hard to anticipate what skills the economy of tomorrow will require and which jobs will disappear thanks to technological developments.

In order to make sure that workers stay in high demand among employers today and in the future, they need to constantly be learning new skills.

LinkedIn analyzed hundreds of thousands of job postings in order to determine which skills companies need most in 2019. They found that employers are looking for workers with both soft skills and hard technical skills, and matched these skills with LinkedIn Learning courses that are free for the month of January.

The most in-demand soft skill in 2019? Creativity. For those looking to cultivate this skill, LinkedIn recommends the following courses: Creativity Bootcamp, The Five-Step Creative Process, and Creativity: Generate Ideas in Greater Quantity and Quality.

This is the first year that creativity made it onto LinkedIn's list and Paul Petrone, editor of LinkedIn Learning, says that this year's list reflects a change in employers' priorities.

"Interestingly, the newcomers to our list were uniquely human traits," Petrone told CNBC Make It via email. "Employers recognize the importance of embracing modern technologies as well as recognizing those things technology can't do: connect with other people, engage in out-of-the-box thinking and quickly adapt to new priorities or problems."

The most in-demand hard skill of 2019 is Cloud Computing. To build this familiarity, LinkedIn recommends Learning Cloud Computing: Networking, Learning Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Developers, and AWS for Architects: Advanced Security.

Petrone notes that "the top hard skills that reflect our increasingly digital world."

For a look at the other most in-demand hard and soft skills of 2019, and how to build them, click here.

