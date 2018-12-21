How to get a raise in 2019 if you don't want to quit

If your New Year's resolutions include getting a raise in 2019, prepare yourself for an uphill battle.

This year, experts repeatedly stressed that the best way for workers to get a raise in the current labor market is to find a new job. Wage growth is limited, employers are decreasingly likely to promote internally and the tight labor market has employers willing to pay high salaries for new employees with in-demand skills.

Wages are currently growing just 1 percent faster than inflation, but the average increase in compensation for a worker who quits their old job for a new one is about 15 percent.

Of course, not everyone wants to quit their job. "There's a lot of folks that aren't willing to change companies for all sorts of reasons such as healthcare, they might have a commitment to the community, they might like their coworkers, there are all sorts of reasons," Brian Kropp, vice president at research firm Gartner tells CNBC Make It. "I think there's a responsibility to actually understand the labor market from that perspective."

Given these dynamics, here are three things workers do to earn themselves a raise in 2019, without leaving their current employer: