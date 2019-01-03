The 10 best cities to find a job in 2019

As a new year begins, many workers will be looking for new opportunities. Americans quit their jobs last year at the highest rate since 2001 — and probably will this year, too.

"For any type of employment search, you won't find a better time than right now," Thomas Moran, CEO of staffing agency Addison Group tells CNBC Make It.

Wage growth for workers remains slow, but thanks to a particularly tight labor market, the average increase in compensation for a worker who quits their old job for a new one is about 15 percent. "You're never going to get that 15 percent [increase] by staying at your current job," Brian Kropp, vice president at research firm Gartner tells CNBC Make It. "That's just not going to happen."

But not all local labor markets will have the same kinds of opportunities to offer this year. WalletHub recently compared compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across 30 job market and socioeconomic variables, including job opportunities, employment growth, monthly average starting salary, unemployment, underemployment, automation risk, housing affordability and more in order to rank the best places for job seekers this year.

Here are the 10 best places to find a job in 2019: