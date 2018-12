Based on SHED figures, Americans with education debt owe between $20,000 and $25,000 on average. The typical monthly payment is between $200 and $300 per month.

There are several kinds of debt that Americans take on in order to afford an advanced degree, the most common being student loans. Among borrowers who took on debt to pay for their own schooling, 94 percent have taken on student loans, 25 percent have taken on credit card debt and 6 percent have taken on home equity loans.

Americans are also increasingly likely to take on loans to help family members with their education expenses. Of these borrowers, 82 percent have taken on student loans, 22 percent have taken on credit card debt and 14 percent have taken on home equity loans.