These are the highest paying entry level jobs in the UK

Brits in the early stages of their career could be earning almost twice the average graduate's salary – if they land the right job. Jobs in the investment banking and technology sectors offered the best entry level salaries in the U.K., according to the latest numbers from global jobs site Glassdoor. The numbers, released Wednesday, that ranked the U.K.'s ten best-paid entry level jobs in 2019 showed that investment banking analyst was this year's highest paying job, with a median base salary of around £50,752 ($63,343) for entry level positions. There was a relatively large gap between the highest and second highest paying roles, with entry level software engineers looking at a median salary of £34,106. Landing a job as a business analyst was the third most lucrative job for entry level candidates, with the median salary ringing in at £32,142 a year. Data scientist and financial analyst rounded out the top five.

The 10 highest paying entry level jobs in the UK

Investment Banking Analyst

Median base salary: £50,752 Software Engineer

Median base salary: £34,106 Business Analyst

Median base salary: £32,142 Data Scientist

Median base salary: £30,791 Financial Analyst

Median base salary: £28,717 Software Developer

Median base salary: £28,609 Civil Engineer

Median base salary: £28,475 Audit Assistant

Median base salary: £28,288 Design Engineer

Median base salary: £28,288 Mechanical Engineer

Median base salary: £28,273 According to Glassdoor's data, people who had specialist skills from studying programs related to STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and math) were best placed to start their career in one of the highest paying roles. "Investment banks have traditionally been the most generous with salaries to attract entry level talent, putting candidates through their paces in often gruelling interview processes," Amanda Stansell, economic research analyst at Glassdoor, said in a press release Wednesday. "However, while an analyst at an investment bank still attracts the largest salary, four of the 10 highest paying entry level roles are in the technology sector. This shows that employers are willing to pay handsomely to find technology talent." The average base salary for a new graduate in the U.K. is £28,088, according to Glassdoor, while data from Britain's Office for National Statistics shows that the median income in the U.K. last year was £29,588. In a separate study conducted by Glassdoor, researchers found that most people value a strong company culture over a high paying salary when it comes to job satisfaction.

