Here's how much American men earn at every age

The median income for full-time workers in the U.S. is around $47,000 per year. But that number varies dramatically based on race and gender.

The wage gap is real: At every age, American men bring in more than their female counterparts.

Here's the median income men earn in every age group, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the second quarter of 2019.

16 to 19 years: $507 weekly/$26,364 annually

$507 weekly/$26,364 annually 20 to 24 years: $615 weekly/$31,980 annually

$615 weekly/$31,980 annually 25 to 34 years: $893 weekly/$46,436 annually

$893 weekly/$46,436 annually 35 to 44 years: $1,133 weekly/$58,916 annually

$1,133 weekly/$58,916 annually 45 to 54 years: $1,153 weekly/$59,956 annually

$1,153 weekly/$59,956 annually 55 to 64 years: $1,158 weekly/$60,216 annually

$1,158 weekly/$60,216 annually 65 years and older: $1,039 weekly/$54,028 annually

For comparison, here's the median income American women earn at every age, according to BLS data.

16 to 19 years: $407 weekly/$21,164 annually

$407 weekly/$21,164 annually 20 to 24 years: $548 weekly/$28,496 annually

$548 weekly/$28,496 annually 25 to 34 years: $779 weekly/$40,508 annually

$779 weekly/$40,508 annually 35 to 44 years: $908 weekly/$47,216 annually

$908 weekly/$47,216 annually 45 to 54 years: $899 weekly/$46,748 annually

$899 weekly/$46,748 annually 55 to 64 years: $869 weekly/$45,188 annually

$869 weekly/$45,188 annually 65 years and older: $881 weekly/$45,812 annually

Men hit their peak-earning age 11 years later than women, at 55 versus 44, a recent PayScale report found. Men also start at an advantage: At 22, they earn a median salary of $53,500, while women only take home a median of $40,400 per year.

At their respective peaks, women earn a median of $66,700 and men earn $101,200, PayScale reports. That's a difference of $34,500.

Not all men make the same amount of money, however. White men tend to earn significantly more over time than men of color, resulting in a racial wage gap. The PayScale study found that black men reach their peak earning at age 59 with a median salary of $80,000, while white men hit their peak four years earlier making $104,100.

"This is likely in part due to men of color being less likely to move up the corporate ladder than white men," PayScale reports. "It also may reflect the greater degree of wage discrimination that older men of color faced earlier in their careers."

There are just three black men leading Fortune 500 companies, and PayScale reported in May that black men are the only minority group to see the racial wage gap widens as they ascend the corporate ladder.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: This chart shows how much money Americans earn at every age