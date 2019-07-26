Here's how much American men earn at every age

The median income for full-time workers in the U.S. is around $47,000 per year. But that number varies dramatically based on race and gender.
The wage gap is real: At every age, American men bring in more than their female counterparts.
Here's the median income men earn in every age group, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the second quarter of 2019.
For comparison, here's the median income American women earn at every age, according to BLS data.
Men hit their peak-earning age 11 years later than women, at 55 versus 44, a recent PayScale report found. Men also start at an advantage: At 22, they earn a median salary of $53,500, while women only take home a median of $40,400 per year.
At their respective peaks, women earn a median of $66,700 and men earn $101,200, PayScale reports. That's a difference of $34,500.
Not all men make the same amount of money, however. White men tend to earn significantly more over time than men of color, resulting in a racial wage gap. The PayScale study found that black men reach their peak earning at age 59 with a median salary of $80,000, while white men hit their peak four years earlier making $104,100.
"This is likely in part due to men of color being less likely to move up the corporate ladder than white men," PayScale reports. "It also may reflect the greater degree of wage discrimination that older men of color faced earlier in their careers."
There are just three black men leading Fortune 500 companies, and PayScale reported in May that black men are the only minority group to see the racial wage gap widens as they ascend the corporate ladder.
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!
Don't miss: This chart shows how much money Americans earn at every age