You have just one week left to opt out of Chase's credit card arbitration process

If you have a Chase credit card, the clock is quickly running out if you want to want to preserve your right to sue the financial company in federal court at any point in the future.

In August, JPMorgan Chase is rolling out new rules to almost all of its credit card customers, including those with the popular Sapphire, United MileagePlus and Slate cards. If a dispute arises, customers will have limited legal options.

If you do not opt out of the new rules, you will have to go through private arbitration to resolve any issues or take your case to small claims court. You won't be able to sue the financial company in federal court, or as part of a class action.

The only exception will be those with the AARP credit card. Chase informed affected credit card customers of the change beginning in May. It already blocks its customers with bank accounts and auto loans from filing federal lawsuits.

And Chase is far from the anomaly. A recent academic study found that 81 of the top 100 companies in America have put legal clauses in the fine print of their customer agreements that bar consumers from suing them in federal court and instead force victims to pursue arbitration or, in some cases, file suit in small claims court.