The 20 American universities that produce the richest grads

The U.S. is home to some of the richest colleges — and people — in the world. According to the Department of Education, Harvard University has the biggest college endowment in the U.S. with about $37.6 billion.

And according to research firm Wealth-X, Harvard also has the highest number of super rich alumni.

Each year, Wealth-X identifies the colleges and universities with the highest number of "ultra high net worth" (UHNW) alumni, defined as those with a net worth of greater than $30 million.

Wealth-X first collects a sample of ultra-wealthy individuals known to have a diploma, including both undergraduate and graduate degrees, from colleges and universities around the world, and tallies their total wealth as a group. Researchers then use this sample and Wealth-X's database to estimate how many super-rich alumni each school has graduated in total.

Here are the 20 U.S. universities with the most ultra-wealthy alumni: